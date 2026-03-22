Karnataka

Two vessels carrying LPG, crude oil arrive at Mangaluru port amid critical shortage due to West Asia conflict

The ships arrived at a crucial time, providing essential relief to households and corporates hit by the LPG and crude oil shortage.
Pyxis Pioneer arrived from Port of Nederland, Texas, USA; Aqua Titan arrived from Primorsk in Russia.
Pyxis Pioneer arrived from Port of Nederland, Texas, USA; Aqua Titan arrived from Primorsk in Russia. Photo | Special Arrangement
Divya Cutinho
Updated on
1 min read

MANGALURU: Providing relief for households and oil corporations in India amid supply disruptions due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, two cargo ship carrying LPG and crude oil have arrived at New Mangalore Port.

Sources told The New Indian Express that the vessel Pyxis Pioneer carrying 16715 MT of LPG arrived at New Mangalore Port from Port of Nederland, Texas, on Sunday morning. The cargo was received by Sea Lord Containers, a subsidiary of Aegis Logistics which has a LPG terminal with a storage capacity of 82,000 metric tons at Mangalore Port.

Meanwhile, another vessel Aqua Titan carrying 96100 MT of crude oil arrived from Primorsk in Russia on Saturday night. The shipment was received at SPM at the New Mangalore Port anchorage by the Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL).

Pyxis Pioneer arrived from Port of Nederland, Texas, USA; Aqua Titan arrived from Primorsk in Russia.
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