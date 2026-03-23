Case of the vanishing girls of Karnataka

MYSURU: disturbing pattern is emerging across Karnataka, that reflects both the scale of vulnerability among women and girls, and the systemic challenges in ensuring their safety.
From 2023 to February 2026, a staggering 52,438 women and girls were reported missing across the state. While a majority have been traced, 3,255 individuals remain unaccounted for, raising serious questions about gaps in investigation, tracking mechanisms, and preventive frameworks.
Data accessed by TNIE reveals not only a steady increase in the number of missing cases year after year, but also a troubling surge in the number of untraced individuals, particularly minor girls.
The trend has set off alarm bells among law enforcement agencies, child rights activists and policymakers, who warn that the numbers may be symptomatic of deeper social and economic vulnerabilities.
Rising numbers, shrinking assurances
The data paints a complex picture. In 2023, Karnataka reported 2,133 cases of missing girls, of which only 40 remained untraced, a recovery rate exceeding 98 per cent, which initially appeared reassuring.
However, the following years saw a gradual erosion of this efficiency. In 2024, the number of missing girls rose to 2,433, marking a 14.06 per cent increase over the previous year. More concerning was the rise in untraced cases to 87—more than double the 2023 figure.
The trend worsened in 2025, when 2,620 girls were reported missing, a 7.69 per cent increase from 2024. What alarmed observers most was the dramatic spike in untraced cases to 515, indicating a significant drop in tracing efficiency.
The situation in early 2026 appears even more worrying. As of February 20, 426 girls have already been reported missing, with 360 still untraced.
While officials caution that many of these cases are under active investigation and recovery rates may improve over time, the proportion of untraced cases at this stage remains unusually high.
In total, 7,612 girls have gone missing since 2023, with 1,002 still untraced.
Women: A parallel concern
The trend is not limited to minors. Missing cases involving adult women have also shown a steady rise. In 2023, 13,392 women were reported missing, with 293 untraced. The number increased to 14,272 in 2024, marking a 6.57 per cent rise, while untraced cases climbed to 343.
In 2025, the number of missing women rose further to 15,027— an increase of 5.29 per cent over the previous year. However, the number of untraced women surged dramatically to 832, more than doubling from 2023. In 2026 so far, 2,135 women have been reported missing, with 785 yet to be traced. Overall, 44,826 adult women have gone missing in the past three years, of whom 2,253 remain untraced.
Despite these figures, police maintain that the overall recovery rate remains relatively high —about 86.8 per cent for girls and nearly 95 per cent for women. Yet, the sharp increase in untraced cases, especially in 2025 and early 2026, has raised concerns about emerging challenges that may be undermining recovery efforts.
What’s driving the trend?
Experts caution against viewing missing cases purely through a law-and-order lens. Instead, they argue that the issue is deeply intertwined with social, economic, and technological changes.
Many cases, police say, involve family disputes, elopements, or migration for employment. A senior police officer said a significant number of missing persons is traced within weeks. However, cases involving minors are treated with the highest priority due to the heightened risk of trafficking, sexual exploitation, and forced labour.
Activists and experts point to a range of underlying factors —poverty, lack of education, domestic violence, child marriage, and the lure of urban employment. Increasing digital exposure has added a new dimension to the problem. According to Parashuram ML, co-founder of Odanadi Seva Samsthe and a former member of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, social media has emerged as a critical factor in recent years.
“Young girls, particularly those with unsupervised access to social media, are increasingly vulnerable,” he said. “Many form online friendships that later turn exploitative. In some cases, this leads to trafficking. There are also instances where minors elope and go into hiding until they turn 18 to avoid legal consequences.”
He added that addiction to substances and digital platforms is becoming a growing concern among adolescents, pushing them into risky situations. Among adult women, cases linked to illicit relationships and attempts to escape difficult domestic environments are also on the rise.
While not all missing cases are linked to criminal activity, experts warn that a significant proportion may involve human trafficking networks. Karnataka, with its expanding urban centres and migration corridors, has increasingly become both a source and transit point for trafficking.
Children and young women from economically weaker backgrounds are particularly vulnerable. They are often lured with promises of jobs, education or marriage, only to be pushed into exploitative situations. Activists argue that the rise in untraced cases could indicate the growing sophistication of trafficking networks, which exploit gaps in coordination between states and jurisdictions.
Institutional response
The alarming data has drawn the attention of the judiciary as well. The Karnataka High Court recently sought a detailed response from the state on the nature of investigation into missing persons cases.
In response, Advocate-General K Shashikiran Shetty informed the court that several measures have been initiated to strengthen the system. These include a circular dated January 21, 2026, providing for the establishment of District/Division Missing Persons Units (DMPUs) and dedicated Missing Persons Squads.
Additionally, Standing Order No. 1054, issued on January 29, 2026, consolidates earlier guidelines and standard operating procedures for handling missing persons cases. The order lays down a structured protocol for police to follow upon receiving a missing complaint, with special emphasis on cases involving children. The measures also mandate improved coordination with Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs), enhanced monitoring of digital portals, and timely uploading of data related to missing persons.
However, the High Court has underscored that the existence of such mechanisms is not enough. In a pointed observation, the court noted that “it cannot be lost sight of that a large number of complaints relating to missing persons, including minor children and young girls, are reported across the state… families are left without any meaningful information for long periods”.
The court stressed that institutional mechanisms must not remain “on paper” but should be effectively operationalised.
Policing challenges
Law enforcement agencies acknowledge that tracking missing persons has become more complex in recent years. Increased mobility, digital anonymity, and interstate migration make it harder to trace individuals quickly.
Police have been strengthening coordination with railway authorities, cyber monitoring teams, and interstate agencies. Technological tools, including facial recognition and data analytics, are also being deployed to improve tracing efficiency.
However, gaps remain. Delays in filing complaints, lack of awareness among families, and limited resources at the local level often hinder timely action. Activists also point out that social stigma and fear of legal repercussions sometimes prevent families from reporting cases promptly, especially in situations involving elopement or domestic disputes.
Behind the statistics lie thousands of families grappling with uncertainty and distress. For every untraced case, there are parents, siblings, and children waiting for answers, often for months or even years. The psychological toll on families is immense, compounded by the lack of consistent updates or clarity about the progress of investigation.
Experts say that improving communication with families should be a key component of any missing persons strategy. Regular updates, counselling support and transparency in investigation processes can help alleviate some of the distress.
The way forward
Addressing the issue of missing women and girls requires a multi-pronged approach that goes beyond policing.
First, there is a need for stronger preventive measures. This includes community awareness programmes, especially in rural and vulnerable areas, to educate families and children about the risks associated with trafficking and online exploitation.Second, schools and colleges must play a more active role in counselling and monitoring students, particularly those at risk of dropping out or facing family issues.
Third, there is an urgent need to regulate and monitor digital spaces more effectively. While social media platforms offer opportunities, they also expose young users to risks that require proactive intervention. Fourth, coordination between states must be strengthened. Many missing persons cross state borders, making interstate collaboration critical for timely recovery. Finally, accountability mechanisms must be put in place to ensure that investigations are conducted efficiently and lapses are addressed promptly.
Parashuram said adherence to Supreme Court guidelines and effective implementation of policies are crucial. “The government, police and all stakeholders must work in coordination and act with urgency. Every missing case is not just a statistic, it is a life at risk,” he said.
With the state witnessing a steady rise in cases year after year, the need for a robust, responsive and compassionate system has never been greater. The real test lies not in the creation of policies, but in their execution, ensuring that no missing person is forgotten, and no family is left without hope.