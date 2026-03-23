Case of the vanishing girls of Karnataka

MYSURU: disturbing pattern is emerging across Karnataka, that reflects both the scale of vulnerability among women and girls, and the systemic challenges in ensuring their safety.

From 2023 to February 2026, a staggering 52,438 women and girls were reported missing across the state. While a majority have been traced, 3,255 individuals remain unaccounted for, raising serious questions about gaps in investigation, tracking mechanisms, and preventive frameworks.

Data accessed by TNIE reveals not only a steady increase in the number of missing cases year after year, but also a troubling surge in the number of untraced individuals, particularly minor girls.

The trend has set off alarm bells among law enforcement agencies, child rights activists and policymakers, who warn that the numbers may be symptomatic of deeper social and economic vulnerabilities.

Rising numbers, shrinking assurances

The data paints a complex picture. In 2023, Karnataka reported 2,133 cases of missing girls, of which only 40 remained untraced, a recovery rate exceeding 98 per cent, which initially appeared reassuring.

However, the following years saw a gradual erosion of this efficiency. In 2024, the number of missing girls rose to 2,433, marking a 14.06 per cent increase over the previous year. More concerning was the rise in untraced cases to 87—more than double the 2023 figure.