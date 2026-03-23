Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy meets Amit Shah, discusses renomination of Gowda to RS

According to informed sources, Kumaraswamy also discussed re-nomination of his father and former PM HD Deve Gowda to Rajya Sabha as his term ends in June.
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy greets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy accompaied his father
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy greets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy accompaied his father
Express News Service
Updated on
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BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday evening and discussed state politics.

According to informed sources, Kumaraswamy also discussed re-nomination of his father and former PM HD Deve Gowda to Rajya Sabha as his term ends in June. “Former CM BS Yediyurappa, his son and state BJP president BY Vijayendra want to nominate former union minister and former CM DV Sadananda Gowda. It is in this backdrop that Kumaraswamy met Shah,” sources added.

Kumraswamy also expressed his dissatisfaction over the state BJP not taking alliance partner JDS into confidence in decision making with regard to protests against the ruling Congress and also selection of candidates for the forthcoming election to four MLC seats.

Kumraswamy was accompanied by his son and JDS youth wing president Nikhil. “We also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed our shared commitment towards public service and national development,” Kumaraswamy posted on social media platform ‘X’.

Amit Shah
HD Kumaraswamy
Rajya Sabha renomination

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