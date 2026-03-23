West Asia crisis hits Ballari’s fig farmers

KURUGODU(BALLARI DISTRICT): Escalating tensions in the Middle East have dealt a severe blow to fig (anjur) farmers in Ballari district, leaving growers and traders staring at heavy losses during what was expected to be a profitable season. Farmers in Kurugodu and Siruguppa taluks, which account for nearly 80% of Karnataka’s fig cultivation, are among the worst affected.

Spread across more than 1,100 hectares, fig farming in the region had shown promising growth this year, with cultivators anticipating strong demand and better prices in international markets.

However, the sudden disruption of exports to key Middle Eastern countries such as Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia has brought trade to a standstill. These nations have traditionally been major buyers of Ballari’s figs, and the ongoing conflict has halted shipments entirely. “With exports completely stopped, we are left with no buyers for our produce.

The fruits are highly perishable, and delays mean direct losses,” a farmer from Kurugodu told TNIE. Many growers had invested heavily in irrigation, fertilisers, and labour, hoping to recover costs through export-driven sales. Usually, farmers get between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 per quintal as yield value, and wet and dry figs fetch separate prices.