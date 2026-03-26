Karnataka HC issues notice to Siddaramaiah, wife, Lokayukta police and ED in MUDA case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered serving notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi B M in connection with the closure report filed by the Lokayukta police in the MUDA site (plot) allotment case.

The court also sought a response from the Lokayukta police and the Enforcement Directorate on the B-Report (Closure report).

Hearing a plea filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna challenging the B-Report filed by the Lokayukta police, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav ordered the issue of notices.

In the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, allegations were made that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upscale area of Mysuru, with a higher property value than the location of her land that had been acquired by MUDA.

MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the scheme, MUDA allots 50 per cent of developed land to landowners in exchange for undeveloped land acquired for residential layouts.

The Karnataka Lokayukta police, which registered the case against Siddaramaiah, his wife, and his brother-in-law, later gave them a clean chit by filing a closure report, which was admitted by the Special Court to try Public Representatives on January 28.