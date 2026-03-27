Bengaluru sets benchmark, others follow, says DKS

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, said that Bengaluru has always set benchmarks rather than competing with other cities. “We are not in competition with anyone. Bengaluru leads, and others follow,” he said. Acknowledging challenges such as rapid population growth, Shivakumar said cities should be judged by their contribution, not complaints. Bengaluru has challenges, but it will succeed and continue to rise, he said.

Speaking in the Assembly on Thursday, Shivakumar said that Bengaluru continues to command global attention, with investors from across the world showing strong confidence in the city. “The entire country and the world are watching Bengaluru. People have confidence in our city and its potential. Following recent global developments, several companies from the U.S. and Europe are seeking appointments to discuss investments in Bengaluru,” he said, adding that while Bengaluru ranks sixth globally in a survey on top talent in the global tech market, Hyderabad stands at 26th.

“There is no need for us to compete with Hyderabad, Bengaluru is in a different league. Bengaluru is not competing with any city. Instead, other cities are following the path Bengaluru has set. The city has its own challenges, and we will handle them effectively. Many educated individuals, intellectuals, and political leaders have contributed to Bengaluru’s growth, and I thank them all. Let us all come together to build Bengaluru. Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success,” Shivakumar added.

On roads, the Deputy CM said that earlier population was 70 lakh and now it is 1.4 crore. There are about 1.3 lakh vehicles. In other cities, major roads account for about 16%, but in Bengaluru it is only around 8%. “Even the NICE road project was not fully completed.