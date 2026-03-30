How to tame forest fires

KARWAR: Every summer, the Karnataka forest department is on its toes to douse forest fires, especially in protected zones. Flora and fauna become ritual offerings. Forest fires have economic, social and environmental impact, and the forest department has a long way to go to make it a fire-free year in the state.

According to scientists, human activities are responsible for 75 per cent of forest fires. Forests Minister Eshwar Khandre told the Legislative Council recently that there were 87,228 forest fire incidents in the state between 2021 and March 2026. In 2023, there were 23,685 incidents and in 2024, the numbers came down to 11,163.

RK Somashekar, former head, Department of Environmental Science, Bengaluru University, says that 99 per cent of forest fires in Karnataka are man-made. “There is no such thing as a natural fire,” he says. In 2008, he conducted a study on forest fires in Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary (now Bhadra Tiger Reserve). Somashekar found that villagers were setting alight dry, dead bamboo in Muthodi range, in Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary.

The height of the bamboo enhances the vertical spread of fire, resulting in a crown or canopy fire, the study pointed out. Somashekar says fire risk areas are dominated by moist deciduous and dry deciduous bamboo. More than 35 per cent of slopes near settlements and less than 100 metres from roads fall under high degree of fire risk, while moist, dry deciduous and bamboo within 1,000 metres of settlements, 100 to 200 metres from roads, and 5 to 10 per cent of slopes are at medium risk of fire; those falling 200 to 300 metres away from roads, and 1,000 to 2,000 metres from settlements fall under low risk of fire.