DY CM Shivakumar alleges postal ballot tampering in Sringeri, terms it insult to democracy

HOSAPETE: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Sunday alleged large-scale electoral malpractice in the Sringeri constituency, claiming that more than 200 postal ballots were tampered with in a well-planned conspiracy involving certain officials.

Terming the episode an insult to democracy, he demanded a thorough probe and strict legal action against those responsible. He said that the alleged irregularities came to light after the counting process, despite ballots having been duly signed and verified. He accused individuals linked to the BJP of colluding with junior officials to manipulate the ballots after polling.

He alleged that over 280 votes initially cast in favour of the Congress candidate were deliberately invalidated by marking them with a different pen. “This was done after the election. Even during the recount, discrepancies were noticed. Though we gained two additional votes, several ballots in the same bundle had been tampered with,” he said. The DCM alleged that similar irregularities were reported in the Jayanagar constituency. He welcomed the role of election officers and observers who, he said, had documented the discrepancies and reported them to the court.

Shivakumar said the government would pursue the matter legally and ensure that a criminal case leads to accountability. “Such acts undermine public trust in democratic institutions. We will not allow this to go unchallenged,” he said.