IPL finals venue change: Youth Congress chief Srinivas slams Nikhil Kumaraswamy for ‘drama’

BENGALURU: Youth Congress leader and former National Youth Congress president BV Srinivas slammed JDS State Youth president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, accusing him of indulging in “drama and hypocrisy” following shifting of the IPL final from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad. In a tweet, Srinivas criticised Nikhil, son of Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, calling him “Daddy’s boy” for criticising relocation of the IPL final.

Srinivas said the decision was a “slap on Karnataka’s face”, and alleged that the NDA government had stabbed Kannada pride in the back by virtually gifting the prized match to Gujarat.

He questioned Nikhil’s outburst and his ‘Karnataka First’ stand when Opposition leader R Ashoka had caused a ruckus in the assembly, demanding tickets for MLAs.

He said Kumaraswamy holds a ministerial position in the Modi government, and a simple call to BCCI chief Jay Shah would have sorted the location issue in Bengaluru’s favour.

Nikhil had no love for Karnataka, instead he was selling Karnataka’s pride to “save Daddy’s chair and earn Modi’s blessings”.