Karnataka planning minister D Sudhakar dies after prolonged illness

Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar died in the early hours of Sunday after a prolonged illness, according to a medical bulletin issued by the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bengaluru. He was 66.

Sudhakar, a senior Congress leader and MLA from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district, had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection for the past two months at KIMS, Electronic City.

“Honourable Minister Mr. Sudhakar D., aged 66, was declared dead at 3.15 a.m. on May 10, 2026, at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Electronic City,” Dr. R. Chinnadurai, Medical Director of the hospital, said in the bulletin.

Sudhakar is survived by his family and a long political career marked by his association with the Congress in Karnataka politics.

(With inputs from PTI)