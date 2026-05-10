Polls in Bengaluru - A real test for DyCM DK Shivakumar, opportunity to bounce back for BJP

The ruling Congress, the BJP, Janata Dal (Secular), and other parties have begun laying the groundwork for the civic polls in Bengaluru, which could be held in June if the State Election Commission has its way.

State Election Commissioner GS Sangreshi has given clear directions that the polls in 369 wards in the five municipal corporations of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) should be conducted between June 14 and June 24, after the Supreme Court ordered that the elections be completed by June 30. While there is still some scepticism about the State Government’s readiness to hold the much-delayed polls anytime soon, the SEC’s directions have set the ball rolling.

Not taking any chances, the political parties are expected to ramp up their preparations for the polls, whether they are held next month or further delayed. Unlike polls to other local bodies in the state, elections in Bengaluru draw national attention, and parties make all-out efforts to gain control of the administration in one of India’s fastest-growing metropolises.

The city, with around one-sixth of the state’s population, is an engine of India’s economic growth and contributes nearly 40% to Karnataka’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). With 28 assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha segments, including the Bangalore Rural LS seat, it is politically significant, and a must-win poll for the ruling Congress that will be completing three years in office on May 20, and equally important for the BJP that is striving to make a comeback after successive setbacks in bypolls to the assembly seats.