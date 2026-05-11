'Generous donor': Karnataka mourns loss of Minister D Sudhakar

CHITRADURGA: Karnataka Minister for Planning and Statistics D Sudhakar (65) passed away at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences in Bengaluru at 3.15 am on Sunday. He had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection for nearly two months.

Sudhakar, elected from the Hiriyur Assembly segment, also served as the Chitradurga district in-charge minister.

Sudhakar, who was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on March 26 for a knee surgery, developed a lung infection and was later moved to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences in Electronics City three days later for further treatment. He was treated by a specialist doctor from Hyderabad.

Sudhakar is survived by his wife Harshini, son Suhas and daughter Spoorthi. Hailing from the Jain community, he was elected to the Assembly for one term from Challakere and twice from Hiriyur, from where he had lost once.

The sixth son of Dasharathiah and Kanchanamala, Sudhakar was a successful businessman who also made his mark in politics. Sudhakar, who learnt his political lessons from his uncle N Jayanna, an MLA from Challakere, entered electoral politics in 2004 after the latter’s death and won.

After Challakere was reserved for STs, he shifted to Hiriyur. He won as an independent from Hiriyur and later joined hands with BJP and was made the social welfare minister, and later muzrai minister.

When Challakere became a reserved constituency in 2008, he shifted base to Hiriyur and contested as an independent.