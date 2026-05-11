PM Modi accuses Congress of 'backstabbing' allies; calls it 'parasite' at Karnataka event

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the recent NDA victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry Assembly elections show that the people of the country are marching with the BJP’s vision of national interest.

He tore into Congress, accusing it of betraying its allies. Referring to the Grand Old Party dumping its long-time ally DMK in Tamil Nadu to join hands with actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay’s TVK, he said, “In Tamil Nadu, Congress maintained a close relationship with DMK for the last 25 to 30 years. That alliance helped pull Congress out of various crises. Even the government they ran for 10 years prior to 2014 survived solely because of DMK. But what happened?

With the very DMK with whom they shared a bond of ‘living and dying together’... the very party that worked tirelessly for the betterment of Congress... the moment the political game for power shifted elsewhere... power-hungry Congress backstabbed DMK,” he said.

The "parasitic Congress" now needs yet another party (TVK) to ride on to remain politically relevant, he said, addressing BJP workers who felicitated him at HAL Airport in Bengaluru on Sunday morning.