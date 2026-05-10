PM Modi attacks Congress over Karnataka infighting, says party known for ‘betraying’ people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of “betraying” people and failing to provide governance in Karnataka due to persistent internal power struggles.

Addressing a large gathering of BJP workers in Bengaluru, Modi said the Congress government in Karnataka had spent more time dealing with leadership disputes than addressing public concerns.

“For the past three years in Karnataka, instead of resolving people's problems, most of the government's time here has been spent resolving internal conflicts. The Congress government remained gripped by uncertainty over leadership and power-sharing arrangements,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi was referring to the continuing tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar over leadership issues.

“They cannot decide how long the chief minister will remain. They cannot decide whether another person will get a chance or not. Everything has been kept hanging,” he said.

Stepping up his attack, Modi alleged that Congress governments quickly face anti-incumbency because the party lacks a governance agenda.

“This is because Congress only knows how to betray people. They are false themselves, and their guarantees are also false. There is no chapter on governance in Congress' book of power,” he said.