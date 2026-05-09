Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as West Bengal's first BJP CM

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, marking the beginning of a new political era for the state.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari at a grand ceremony held at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Grounds in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders.

BJP legislators Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Nisith Pramanik and Kshudiram Tudu were also sworn in as state ministers.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari described the occasion as the fulfilment of the "dreams of our founding fathers."

"A historic dawn for West Bengal indeed. It is a moment of profound pride and jubilation to welcome visionary Leader PM Narendra Modi Ji to the City of Joy. Today, as we witness the swearing-in ceremony of the first-ever BJP government in West Bengal since Independence, we fulfil the dreams of our founding fathers," Adhikari wrote in a post on X.

"Today marks the end of decades of misrule and the beginning of a double-engine era of development, peace, and prosperity. The era of 'Sonar Bangla' officially begins," he said.

Adhikari was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in West Bengal on Friday, paving the way for him to become the first BJP chief minister of the state. The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of newly elected BJP MLAs and senior party leaders.

Thousands of BJP supporters from across the country and abroad, including from north Bengal and neighbouring states such as Jharkhand, poured into Kolkata on Saturday to witness the ceremony.

Groups of supporters carrying BJP flags and saffron banners gathered at different points across the city since morning before moving towards the venue amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adhikari.

"It is a historic day. We have come to witness West Bengal getting independence from the clutches of the TMC," a BJP supporter who travelled from Jharkhand said while marching towards the venue with a group of party workers.

A middle-aged man clad in dhoti-pyjama said he had arrived from Canada to witness the historic occasion in person.

The sprawling Brigade Parade Grounds wore a festive look with folk performances and devotional music setting the tone for the swearing-in ceremony.

Traditional Chhou dance troupes and tribal dance performances entertained the gathering as supporters continued to stream into the venue.

The backdrop of the main stage showcased West Bengal's cultural heritage, featuring depictions of Dakshineswar temple, Goddess Durga and other traditional motifs associated with the state's identity.

Supporters arrived beating drums and dancing in celebration, with many treating the occasion as a political festival marking a change of guard in the state.

Adding a local flavour to the event, packets of 'jhal muri' were distributed among supporters at the venue.

The popular Bengali snack had recently gone viral after Modi tasted 'jhal muri' at a roadside shop in Jhargram following an election rally during the campaign trail.

The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)