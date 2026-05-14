No saffron shawls permitted in schools, clarifies Karnataka CM after revocation of Hijab ban

Day after Karnataka's Congress government revoked a controversial ban on the Hijab (head scarf) in government schools, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday clarified that saffron shawls would not be allowed in educational institutions under the state government's order on religious symbols.

The CM said that practices already in existence such as hijab, turbans, rudraksha beads and sacred threads (Janeu) would continue to be permitted.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, the Chief Minister clarified that those religious attire which are in practice will be allowed.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday passed an order allowing students to wear Hijab, sacred thread, Shivadhara, Rudraksha in schools.

The order scrapped the BJP government's 2022 order, banning Hijab in government schools following the Hijab versus saffron shawl controversy.

The opposition flayed the move and termed it "appeasement politics."

A section of Hindu right wing organisations even threatened to wear saffron shawls in the schools.

Now the Chief Minister has clarified that saffron shawls will not be permitted.