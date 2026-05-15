BJP slams Karnataka government’s rollback of 2022 hijab order; calls it 'minority appeasement'

BENGALURU: The BJP has hit out at the Karnataka Congress government following its May 13 decision to withdraw the 2022 uniform order, which had restricted religious attire such as hijab in schools and colleges. BJP leaders have described the move as “minority appeasement” and an attempt to communalise educational institutions.

Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra criticised the Congress for prioritising “minority appeasement” over development and social harmony.

Addressing the media, he objected to the Education Minister’s decision permitting hijab and other symbols, claiming it would divide Hindu and Muslim students. He warned that people of the state would soon give a “fitting reply”to such policies. Vijayendra alleged that the Congress was ready to go to any extent to please minorities while insulting Hindus, and accused it of deliberately pitting communities against each other.

He contrasted this with the previous BJP government’s ban on hijab, which is still under judicial review, and reminded the Congress of past by-election outcomes where initial wins were followed by public backlash.

Vijayendra also criticised Congress for opposing Union Government initiatives like One Nation One Election and women’s reservation.

BJP MLC CT Ravi questioned the selective implementation of the dress code policy. He argued that allowing hijab while restricting symbols like saffron shawls reflected “appeasement politics.”

Ravi clarified that the BJP is not opposed to hijab per se but emphasised the long-standing purpose of school uniforms in promoting equality among students, a practice dating back to pre-independence times. He warned that prioritising religious customs could undermine uniformity and lead to further division in schools.

Meanwhile, the Congress government has rejected the BJP’s charges, describing its new guidelines as a balanced, non-discriminatory step.