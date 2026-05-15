Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Karnataka welcomes Karnataka's repeal of 2022 hijab ban in educational institutions

BENGALURU: Following the Karnataka government’s decision on Wednesday to repeal the ban imposed in 2022 on wearing hijab at educational institutions, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Karnataka welcomed the move stating that “recognising the hijab alongside other faith-based symbols respects India’s plural and inclusive traditions.”

The organisation stated that the repeal would help Muslim girl students continue their education without fear and uncertainty. “Over the past few years, the hijab issue had affected the educational environment of many students and caused concern among families,” stated the organisation’s president Dr Mohammad Saad Belgami.

The organisation also stated that the withdrawal of the 2022 order reflected “a positive step towards protecting constitutional freedoms, educational access and religious rights guaranteed under the Constitution.”

It also urged the education department and other relevant authorities to ensure that Muslim girl students do not face discrimination on their campuses during the implementation of the new rule. “Educational institutions must remain spaces where students feel secure, respected and confident in pursuing their studies,” said Dr Belgami.