SIR aims to 'cut' SC, BC, minorities votes; Cong will protect them: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was aimed at “cutting” the votes of SCs, BCs and minorities, and asserted that the ruling Congress government will ensure that they are "protected".

Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief, said that the party is educating all its leaders regarding Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the rollout of phase-3 of the SIR in 16 states and three Union Territories involving 36.73 crore voters in a phased manner beginning May 30.

Karnataka was also being covered.

"We know that (SIR being rolled out), we have got all information. We are educating all the party leaders. Across the party line -- let BJP and JD(S) also secure all their votes," Shivakumar said.