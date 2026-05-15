With Congress ending Kerala CM suspense, flurry of activity in Karnataka unit

BENGALURU: With the Congress high command naming VD Satheesan as Kerala’s next chief minister and putting an end to the suspense in that state, the issues of change in leadership and the long-pending cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka are back in focus.

The camps of both Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar are all set to meet the party’s Central leaders, insisting that they clear the air over the issues of change in leadership and the long-pending cabinet reshuffle.

Congress Chief Whip in the Assembly, Ashok Pattan, on Thursday said that he will lead a group of MLAs to New Delhi seeking cabinet berths in the reshuffle as soon as Satheesan takes the oath next Monday.

“Our main demand is that senior legislators who have won more than three times should be inducted as ministers if there is a reshuffle. We do not know what is in the mind of the party Central leaders... whether they will give their nod for the reshuffle or change in leadership,” he said.

Pattan said that they had decided to go to Delhi earlier, but had deferred it as AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal was busy in forming the government in Kerala.

“We will go to Delhi in two or three days after the new Kerala CM is sworn in. I must get some sweet news this time as I am confident that there will be a cabinet reshuffle within a month,” Pattan said.