Commander replaces captain: VD Satheesan has last laugh in tight Kerala CM race

NEW DELHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finally, the roulette stops at V D Satheesan. Ending days of suspense, Congress has picked up Satheesan, who commanded the UDF to a landslide victory in the assembly election, as the 13th Chief Minister of Kerala. The full cabinet, led by the Paravoor MLA, would take oath at the Central Stadium in the state capital on Monday, May 18.
The decision, pending for 10 days, followed an intense three-cornered battle involving senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and Satheesan. Crucial backing from Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, along with Congress veterans A K Antony and V M Sudheeran, ultimately tipped the scales in Satheesan’s favour.
The announcement, initially expected at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, took a dramatic turn on Thursday morning after Venugopal was summoned to Rahul Gandhi’s residence for a two-hour meeting attended by Priyanka also. Soon after, the AICC hurriedly convened a press conference where general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi formally announced Satheesan as the new chief minister.
Party sources said the meeting was aimed at forging a consensus across factions before making the decision public. Das Munshi noted that the CLP meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on May 7 had authorised the Congress president to appoint the new CLP leader in Kerala. While Venugopal, a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi, enjoyed the backing of a majority of Congress MLAs and MPs, Satheesan had the strong support of UDF allies, particularly the influential Indian Union Muslim League.
Though Venugopal emerged as the early front-runner, sources said Satheesan steadily gained ground as the leadership leaned toward a candidate with proven grassroots appeal over conventional power equations. Priyanka is learnt to have played a decisive role, pressing the leadership to factor in the views of alliance partners before taking a final call.
Soon after the announcement, Venugopal welcomed the decision, saying that as a disciplined party worker he would abide by the high command’s verdict. An upset Chennithala, however, openly expressed displeasure over being sidelined despite his seniority and stayed away from the CLP meeting. Though he conveyed his reluctance to join Satheesan’s cabinet, Chennithala handed over a letter of support for him to KPCC chief Sunny Joseph.
AICC leaders have since stepped in to placate Chennithala and urged him to join the ministry.
Together, we will build a new Kerala: V D Satheesan
Sources said he would take a final call after reviewing the portfolio being offered to him.
Satheesan received a rousing welcome on arriving in the state capital, first at Cantonment House — the official residence of the Leader of the Opposition — and later at the KPCC headquarters. He later called on Antony and Sudheeran, both of whom had strongly backed his candidature before the party high command.
At the CLP meeting, Sunny proposed Satheesan’s name, which was seconded by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. Soon after the CLP formally elected him leader, Satheesan, accompanied by Dasmunsi and Sunny, met Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Lok Bhavan to stake claim to form the government. After Satheesan submitted the letter of support, the governor handed over the appointment letter naming him CM-designate.
Talking to the media, Satheesan described his elevation as “divine mission” and called the new role a huge responsibility entrusted to him by the AICC leadership. “The promises we made to the people will be fulfilled one by one through hard work and dedication. Together, we will build a new Kerala with better living standards. I do not see this as a personal victory, but as divine destiny,” he said.
Satheesan also signalled efforts to maintain unity within the party, making it clear that senior leaders Venugopal and Chennithala would be taken into confidence in shaping the way forward.
Sources said the high command has directed that the entire cabinet be sworn in on Monday itself. “Since the chief minister was chosen against the preference of a majority of MLAs, the sidelined faction must get adequate representation in the cabinet,” a senior leader said. Informal discussions on the new ministry have already begun, with the Congress expected to get 12 berths in the cabinet. Sources said the high command has insisted on maintaining strict community and regional balance while finalising the lineup.
The Venugopal camp is expected to push for strong representation in the ministry, with senior leaders Sunny Joseph, A P Anil Kumar, P C Vishnunath and M Liju emerging as likely cabinet entrants. Senior leader K Muraleedharan is also almost certain to secure a key portfolio. Bindu Krishna and T Siddique are among the front-runners. From the Chennithala camp, T J Vinod and Anwar Sadath are likely to find a place in the cabinet. From Kottayam, either Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan or Chandy Oommen could be accommodated. Sources said Satheesan is yet to finalise names from his own camp.
After the UDF leadership meeting scheduled on Friday evening, the Congress leadership will hold one-to-one meetings with coalition partners to finalise ministers and portfolios.
AT THE HELM
V D Satheesan will take charge as the 13th CM of Kerala
Full name: Vadassery Damodaran Satheesan
Age: 61 years
Place of birth: Nettoor, Ernakulam
Educational qualification: MSW, LLM
Six-time MLA from Paravoor assembly constituency– 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016, 2021 and 2026
Leader of Opposition from 2021 to 2026