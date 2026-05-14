Commander replaces captain: VD Satheesan has last laugh in tight Kerala CM race

NEW DELHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finally, the roulette stops at V D Satheesan. Ending days of suspense, Congress has picked up Satheesan, who commanded the UDF to a landslide victory in the assembly election, as the 13th Chief Minister of Kerala. The full cabinet, led by the Paravoor MLA, would take oath at the Central Stadium in the state capital on Monday, May 18.

The decision, pending for 10 days, followed an intense three-cornered battle involving senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and Satheesan. Crucial backing from Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, along with Congress veterans A K Antony and V M Sudheeran, ultimately tipped the scales in Satheesan’s favour.

The announcement, initially expected at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, took a dramatic turn on Thursday morning after Venugopal was summoned to Rahul Gandhi’s residence for a two-hour meeting attended by Priyanka also. Soon after, the AICC hurriedly convened a press conference where general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi formally announced Satheesan as the new chief minister.

Party sources said the meeting was aimed at forging a consensus across factions before making the decision public. Das Munshi noted that the CLP meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on May 7 had authorised the Congress president to appoint the new CLP leader in Kerala. While Venugopal, a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi, enjoyed the backing of a majority of Congress MLAs and MPs, Satheesan had the strong support of UDF allies, particularly the influential Indian Union Muslim League.

Though Venugopal emerged as the early front-runner, sources said Satheesan steadily gained ground as the leadership leaned toward a candidate with proven grassroots appeal over conventional power equations. Priyanka is learnt to have played a decisive role, pressing the leadership to factor in the views of alliance partners before taking a final call.