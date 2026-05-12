Between calls, visitors and books, VD Satheesan awaits decision on Kerala CM selection

KOCHI: The mobile phone barely stops ringing at the Paravur home of Congress leader V D Satheesan.

Even as the Congress high command in Delhi prolongs its decision on Kerala’s next chief minister, Satheesan, one of the three principal contenders for the post, is spending his days fielding an endless stream of phone calls, meeting supporters and well-wishers arriving from across the state, and slowly returning to a routine interrupted by months of political battle.

“Most of the time is spent on taking phone calls,” Satheesan says with a chuckle.

Since returning from Delhi early on Sunday after hectic rounds of discussions and negotiations, Satheesan has found little time for himself. Visitors begin arriving at his house as early as 5.30am. Party workers, local leaders, supporters and admirers troop in through the day, many eager to congratulate the man widely credited with scripting the Congress-led UDF’s emphatic electoral comeback.

Despite being at the centre of the intense suspense over the chief minister’s post, Satheesan is maintaining a studied calm.

“The high command perhaps wants wider consultations,” he told TNIE, carefully avoiding any public display of anxiety or impatience over the delay.