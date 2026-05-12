Kerala CM selection: Sonia Gandhi steps in, ex-KPCC chiefs summoned to Delhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the deadlock over the selection of the next Kerala chief minister continuing even a week after the UDF swept the assembly polls, the Congress high command has summoned former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) presidents to New Delhi for detailed discussions on Tuesday.

The high command has also asked party state president Sunny Joseph and working presidents A P Anil Kumar, P C Vishnunadh and Shafi Parambil to be present in Delhi for further deliberations.

The three CM contenders — K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan — have pinned their hopes on these meetings. The move comes after former party president Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra favoured detailed discussions with former KPCC presidents to resolve the deadlock.

However, there are indications that the move is aimed at warding off criticism that all stakeholders were not taken into confidence.

The high command appears to have concluded that detailed deliberations with former KPCC presidents would create an impression that the final decision was taken after considering all factors and consulting leaders at every level.