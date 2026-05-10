Congress makes Kerala wait: CM decision later, Rahul Gandhi tells leaders to rein in supporters

NEW DELHI: The suspense over Kerala’s chief minister pick continued on Saturday with the Congress high command signalling that a final decision would be taken “in due time”, even as the leadership cracked down on the intense lobbying and street protests by supporters of the three main contenders: V D Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

Sources said senior leader Rahul Gandhi reprimanded the leaders over open factionalism, warning that the unrest was tarnishing the party’s massive electoral mandate.

The chief ministerial deadlock remained unresolved even after top leaders held nearly three hours of discussions with the frontrunners.

According to sources, Rahul was unhappy that lobbying for the top post had begun almost immediately after the election results, saying the leaders could not wait even for a few days for the high command’s decision.

He also urged the leaders to rein in their supporters and end internal divisions.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul also held separate one-on-one meetings with the contenders, during which each of them presented arguments in support of their candidature. Sources said that Venugopal may currently have an edge, with the backing of more than 45 newly elected MLAs.

As per Congress convention, the leadership generally weighs legislators’ preferences heavily while selecting a chief minister. Venugopal is learned to have told the leadership that he has always adhered to the party line, and contested both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha elections at Rahul’s direction.