'Kaun Banega Kerala CM?': Satheesan vs Venugopal as Congress top brass weighs final call

'Kaun Banega Kerala CM?' The question has been lingering in the minds of the people of the state and political watchers alike as the suspense over the Congress's chief-ministerial nominee prevailed on Sunday, with the party high command yet to announce its decision.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi are seized of the matter and the name is likely to be announced soon, sources said.

Congress leader K Muraleedharan said the party workers are bound to accept the high command's decision regarding the selection of the next chief minister of Kerala.

Responding to reporters' questions in Thiruvananthapuram, Muraleedharan said the current debate over the chief minister's post has not overshadowed the United Democratic Front's (UDF) electoral victory in the southern state.

The top brass of the Congress held a meeting for more than three hours in Delhi on Saturday to discuss government formation in Kerala.

The meeting convened by Kharge at his residence was attended by Gandhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and senior leaders from the state Ramesh Chennithala and VD Satheesan.

Venugopal, Satheesan and Chennithala are considered to be the frontrunners for the chief minister's post.

"Everyone expressed their views and Rahulji heard them patiently. The final decision on the chief minister will be taken by the Congress high command and whatever decision is made will be accepted by all," Chennithala had said after the meeting.