47 of 63 MLAs in favour, KC Venugopal gains edge in race for Kerala CM chair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost for AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, 47 of the Congress’ 63 elected MLAs, including KPCC president Sunny Joseph, proposed his name as the next Kerala chief minister during their one-to-one meetings with AICC’s central observers on Thursday, party sources said. The party high command is likely to announce its CM pick by the end of this week.

Besides Sunny, Sandeep G Varier, Sajeev Joseph, T O Mohan and Usha Vijayan were among the MLAs-elect who proposed Venugopal’s name. In a rude shock to Ramesh Chennithala, another contender for the top post, his confidant I C Balakrishnan backed both Venugopal and Chennithala.

The former Leader of Opposition got the backing of eight MLAs-elect, said sources. Incumbent Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, projected as the popular choice for the post, has the backing of six. Both Satheesan and Chennithala, too, met the observers and made their pitch for the post. Venugopal skipped the meeting.

Besides the 63 MLAs, Maken and Wasnik held one-on-one meetings with Congress MPs and senior party leaders to know their preference. While three former KPCC chiefs supported Satheesan, several senior leaders backed Venugopal. The observers, who returned to New Delhi, will submit their report to party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Sources said the high command will call Sunny, the three KPCC working presidents, as well as Satheesan and Chennithala for talks if necessary.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party meeting unanimously authorised Kharge to nominate the next CM. Sources said after completing due procedures, the high command would declare the next CM by Saturday or Sunday and that the new CM, along with two senior Congress leaders and leaders of other UDF constituents, would take oath within two days of the announcement.