47 of 63 MLAs in favour, KC Venugopal gains edge in race for Kerala CM chair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost for AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, 47 of the Congress’ 63 elected MLAs, including KPCC president Sunny Joseph, proposed his name as the next Kerala chief minister during their one-to-one meetings with AICC’s central observers on Thursday, party sources said. The party high command is likely to announce its CM pick by the end of this week.
Besides Sunny, Sandeep G Varier, Sajeev Joseph, T O Mohan and Usha Vijayan were among the MLAs-elect who proposed Venugopal’s name. In a rude shock to Ramesh Chennithala, another contender for the top post, his confidant I C Balakrishnan backed both Venugopal and Chennithala.
The former Leader of Opposition got the backing of eight MLAs-elect, said sources. Incumbent Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, projected as the popular choice for the post, has the backing of six. Both Satheesan and Chennithala, too, met the observers and made their pitch for the post. Venugopal skipped the meeting.
Besides the 63 MLAs, Maken and Wasnik held one-on-one meetings with Congress MPs and senior party leaders to know their preference. While three former KPCC chiefs supported Satheesan, several senior leaders backed Venugopal. The observers, who returned to New Delhi, will submit their report to party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Sources said the high command will call Sunny, the three KPCC working presidents, as well as Satheesan and Chennithala for talks if necessary.
Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party meeting unanimously authorised Kharge to nominate the next CM. Sources said after completing due procedures, the high command would declare the next CM by Saturday or Sunday and that the new CM, along with two senior Congress leaders and leaders of other UDF constituents, would take oath within two days of the announcement.
UDF allies want an amicable solution to tussle for top post
The resolution at the CLP meeting moved by Sunny was seconded by Satheesan at the meeting attended by central observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik, and AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi.
Meanwhile, hectic parleys for the top post continued on the day, with leaders of a few minor parties in the UDF holding discussions with Satheesan at Cantonment House in the evening. In another significant move, MLA A P Anilkumar, a prominent face in the Venugopal camp, held a closed-door meeting with Chennithala at the latter’s house in the evening.
Sources in the high command indicated that since Venugopal is a contender for the CM post, the final decision would rest with Rahul Gandhi. “If the situation necessitates a meeting with the CM contenders, Rahul and Kharge will speak to them and explain the reasons behind the selection of the new CM,” a senior party leader from Delhi told TNIE.
The Congress high command is also closely monitoring developments in the state, as it believes that any public protests against the leadership should be dealt with seriously.
The IUML, which has been canvassing for Satheesan, is learnt to have taken the same position during its meeting with the central observers. After the meeting, League leader P K Kunhalikutty told reporters that the party had shared its opinion with the observers. “After the high command’s decision is announced, the League will convey its stand on the CM to the Congress,” he said.
The statement has not gone down well within a section of the League leadership and Congress. “We do not understand why Kunhalikutty said that, after the Congress elects its CM, the IUML will inform the party of its decision. It is a clear violation of coalition etiquette. Where are you expected to go after walking out of the UDF alliance?” a League state secretariat member told TNIE.
Earlier in the day, Congress MLA-elect Mathew Kuzhalnadan warned the League not to cross the line. UDF ally, Kerala Congress (Joseph), which has seven MLAs, also indicated support for Satheesan through party chairman PJ Joseph. “The high command should consider public opinion before taking its decision,” Joseph told the media.
However, Kerala Congress leaders who accompanied Joseph told TNIE that the party had not proposed any name for the CM post to the Congress observers. The RSP, which has three MLAs, did not propose any name but urged the Congress to resolve the issue at the earliest. The CMP, which has one MLA, aligned with Satheesan.
INTENSE RACE
At the meeting, Satheesan explained the political atmosphere and narrated how the party increased its tally from 21 to 63 seats, while UDF’s numbers rose from 41 to 102. He reportedly reminded the high command representatives that he had accurately predicted the poll verdict based on the groundwork by the party. Chennithala, while highlighting his seniority and experience, told observers that this was his last chance to become Chief Minister. Venugopal stayed away from the meeting.