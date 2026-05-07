Congress likely to finalise Kerala CM by May 10 as AICC observers complete discussions with MLAs, senior leaders

The Congress will likely finalise the next chief minister of Kerala by Sunday, after party leaders and MLAs conveyed their views to AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held on Thursday.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, who won from Vattiyoorkavu, told reporters after the CLP meeting that the decision would be taken by Sunday.

"I have given my opinion. The decision on who will be the chief minister will be known by Sunday," he said, refusing to elaborate further.

Responding to reporters after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, Wasnik said there was an atmosphere of jubilation as the Congress victory in the Assembly election was "remarkable" and "historic."

"It is a matter of great joy, and in this atmosphere the meeting took place," he said.

Asked whether it was a tough or easy decision for the AICC observers to make on the next Kerala Chief Minister, Wasnik did not give a clear answer.

"We are here to meet our colleagues and party MLAs. The meeting went on very well. The first item the Congress legislators decided was to unanimously pass a resolution, which was moved by KPCC president Sunny Joseph and seconded by the existing CLP leader V D Satheesan, authorising the Congress president to decide on the next CLP leader," he said.

Maken said the resolution was passed in the CLP meeting.

"Let us see what happens next," he said.