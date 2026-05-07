KC Venugopal, Satheesan camps flex muscles for Kerala CM race ahead of crucial MLA meet

KOCHI: High-stakes lobbying, late-night strategy sessions and intense back-channel negotiations marked the third straight day of the Congress chief ministerial race, with K C Venugopal, V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala working the phones and numbers ahead of the crucial meeting of newly elected Congress MLAs in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken, who arrived in the state capital on Wednesday, are expected to sound out MLA-designates individually before conveying their assessment to the Congress high command in New Delhi. At the heart of the power struggle is a fierce battle between organisational clout and public perception.

The Venugopal camp has gone on the offensive, claiming the backing of 47 of the 63 Congress MLA-elects. Leaders close to the AICC general secretary said many newly elected legislators owe both their candidature and campaign resources to him.

However, Satheesan’s camp remains confident that the mood among legislators and allies favours the current leader of opposition, who spearheaded the UDF’s aggressive anti-LDF campaign.

“For MLAs and party workers, KC is like Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy — a leader who will never abandon his supporters,” a senior Congress source said.

According to party insiders, Venugopal played a decisive role in candidate selection and quietly ensured financial support for several campaigns. “Naturally, there is loyalty,” the source said.

‘Allies unlikely to challenge Cong decision’

His supporters also sought to remind the leadership that it was Venugopal who persuaded Rahul Gandhi to back Satheesan for the post of leader of opposition after the party’s crushing defeat in 2021. “Satheesan has never acknowledged that it was KC who backed him for the leader of opposition post before Rahul Gandhi and the high command,” the source added.