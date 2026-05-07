Kerala CM race turns messy as IUML flexes muscles in UDF power equations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the three-cornered race for the chief minister’s post, the IUML’s attempt to assert its stake in the evolving power dynamics in the Congress leadership has further complicated the situation.

Sources within the UDF said the race has now snowballed into a clash of contradictions, raising questions over the unity of the UDF and the stability of the prospective government. They indicated that IUML’s attempt to position itself strategically in the CM race is aimed at securing assurances regarding its role and representation in the next cabinet.

“Though the League has publicly distanced itself from its perceived allegiance towards V D Satheesan, he continues to enjoy the full backing of the IUML,” a senior UDF leader said. According to senior Congress leaders, the IUML leadership had sent feelers to Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal, seeking assurances on granting the League the deputy CM’s post and key portfolios in the next ministry.

While, both Satheesan and Chennithala are understood to have agreed to the League’s demand, Congress leaders said that AICC general secretary Venugopal, the third contender in the CM race, has not responded positively to the demands. While it was K M Basheer and P K Basheer who were earlier working as League mediators, now senior leader P K Kunhalikutty has directly intervened in the canvassing for Satheesan.