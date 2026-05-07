Kerala CM race tightens as Ramesh Chennithala meets Congress top brass

NEW DELHI: As the race for the Kerala CM post intensifies, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala met Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Wednesday to present his case for the position, sources said.

Following the Congress-led UDF’s victory in the assembly elections, the contest for the CM post has narrowed to three key leaders: VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal, and Chennithala. His meeting with the top brass comes ahead of the first meeting of its newly elected MLAs on Thursday.

According to sources, Chennithala informed the leadership he was overlooked for the post of Leader of the Opposition in 2021, despite the backing of a majority of Congress MLAs. He is also said to have highlighted his seniority and vast administrative experience. According to Chennithala, community leaders’ support will also work in his favour. The meeting was also attended by Venugopal, said sources.

The high command is expected to make a final call once the observers submit their report. However, it has been learnt that Venugopal has emerged the frontrunner, while VD Sateesan has been projected as the people’s choice.

Sources said Venugopal told the leadership that voters did not back the UDF on the basis of projecting any one individual as CM. While Venugopal enjoys the support of the majority of MLAs, he reportedly argued that each constituency’s elected representatives were chosen based on their individual influence, positions, and other factors. “Therefore, their opinions also reflect the broader character of their respective constituencies. These views must be taken into account while selecting the Chief Ministerial candidate.”

Media narratives pushing specific names are misplaced, he is learnt to have said. According to him, administrative experience, organisational skills, and capacity to unite both the party and the alliance must be considered.