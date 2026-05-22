Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries moved Karnataka HC over dues

BENGALURU: Two beneficiaries of the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ guarantee scheme have moved the Karnataka High Court, seeking directions to the state government to release the arrears for February and March of 2025.

The petitioners pointed out that the amounts were not released despite Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar admitting on the floor of the Legislative Assembly that payments had not been disbursed.

A vacation division bench of Justices Suraj Govindaraj and K Manmadha Rao on Thursday issued notice to the principal secretaries of the Finance Department, Panchayat Raj Department and Director of the Department of Women and Child Development, and posted the matter to June 4 to allow the state to file its response.

The court was hearing the petition filed by R Ganga and G D Pavithra, residing in the city, seeking an urgent hearing for the release of the arrears, Rs 2,000 each per month, which is given to the woman head of each household.