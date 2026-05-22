Karnataka may soon approach SC against SIR process: HK Patil

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday discussed multiple strategies, including approaching the Supreme Court, to counter the scheduled Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the cabinet meeting discussed all possibilities on SIR and a final decision will be taken in three to four days. Sources in the government said the CM and other leaders will discuss it on Sunday and the final decision will likely be taken by May 25.

Patil told reporters that it was felt that the Supreme Court can be approached even as the process is on now, or after the final voter list is published. “We will discuss it over the next three days and arrive at a decision,” he said.

Patil said the government’s concern is to prevent any attempt at depriving voters of their electoral rights. “If any voter’s rights are being curtailed or taken away, we want to stop such a process,” he said.

Raising concerns over transparency in SIR, Patil pointed to the deletion of voters in other states and said such actions would affect public confidence in the electoral system.

Asked why the government is considering moving the Supreme Court, instead of approaching the Election Commission of India (ECI), Patil said, “The door that is open for us is the Supreme Court.” The government has identified 10-12 concerns related to the process, he said, declining to disclose details. Discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are still on and the final decision is expected by May 25.