ASI unearths ancient drainage system in Hampi

HAMPI/HOSAPETE: In a major archaeological breakthrough, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Hampi Circle, has unearthed one of the ancient drainage systems, which was discovered during the ongoing scientific excavation at the famed Hazara Rama Temple in Hampi on Friday.

The excavation, being carried out by the ASI team at the historic temple complex, also led to the discovery of two more Alvar sculptures, adding to the series of significant findings reported from the site in recent weeks. Earlier, ASI had exposed two buried Alvar figures and traces of a Jain temple roof structure during the scientific clearance work on the temple premises.

K Ramakrishnan Reddy, Superintending Archaeologist, Hampi Circle, told The New Indian Express the newly exposed drainage structure is believed to have been part of an advanced water management and ritual system developed during the Vijayanagara period.

Archaeologists suspect the massive stone-lined channel was designed to carry water during the rainy season and also used for ritual cleansing and ablution of temple idols from the sanctum to the outer sections of the temple complex.

The drainage network, constructed using finely carved granite stone slabs, reflects the remarkable engineering skills of the Vijayanagara architects. Officials said the structure remained buried under layers of debris and soil for centuries before being revealed during the ongoing excavation.