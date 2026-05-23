Rajya Sabha poll focus in Karnataka shifts to NDA's stand on Deve Gowda renomination

BENGALURU: As the biennial polls to four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka were announced on Friday, there was curiosity whether former prime minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda will be the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the June 18 polls.

But BJP held a meeting, chaired by party national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, and proposed the names of former chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda and party functionary Nirmal Kumar Surana.

Agrawal clarified that BJP did not propose Deve Gowda’s renomination as the decision rests with the party high command.

Deve Gowda was elected to the House of Elders as a Congress-JDS alliance candidate. But the equations changed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls when JDS allied with BJP.

If the 93-year-old JDS supremo is renominated, the die will be cast for the alliance to work together for future polls, including the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), zilla and taluk panchayats and up to 2028 Assembly polls, analysts said.

His renomination could also help shape the political fortunes of the two parties, as Gowda has a substantial sway over Vokkaliga voters in the Old Mysuru region, considered a JDS stronghold, they said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, former JDS MLC and chief of the party for GBA region HM Ramesh Gowda said it’s a matter of pride for Karnataka to renominate Deve Gowda.