NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kalaburagi

A 18-year-old girl, who appeared for NEET exam died by suicide at her home in Kalaburagi.

The deceased identified as Bhagyashree, was doing well academically and had passed the PUC exam with 92 per cent marks, her father Rajashekhar told reporters.

"There was no distress or problem in our family, and we were living happily," he said.

"She had performed well (in NEET), everything was going well. Maybe she had some feelings in her mind about writing it (NEET) again. I do not blame anyone, I do not accuse anyone. We do not know her pain or suffering. What can I say?" Rajashekhar told reporters

A police source said she did not write any death note or give any reason. A case has been registered.

NEET-UG held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of question paper leak, and the NTA has scheduled a re-exam on June 21.

(With inputs from PTI)

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.