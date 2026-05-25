After the tragedy, Bhatkal witnesses communal clashes over a temple construction alongside NH66

BHATKAL: Bhatkal town on Sunday night witnessed swift communal tensions forcing the taluk Police to resort to mild Lathicharge to prevent any kind of escalation and ensure peace.

Amidst the tragic death of 10 persons due to drowning at Shirali near Bhatkal, the very night witnessed a minor communal clash at the coastal town. The incident occured on Sunday night when a group of people tried to construct a structure which was demolished earlier.

However the local muslims objected to it and there was an argument between two groups.

According to the locals a place of worship stood there for several Years and was demolished by the authorities for development works. However few muslim groups objected to it saying this should not come up here and tried to demolish the makeshift structure to which the Hindu groups stood guard.

There was a heated exchange of words which even led to fisticuffs.

The Bhatkal Police intervened and tried to pacify the warring factions. However the war of words intensified and even a Police officer who tried to broker peace was pushed around. This angered the Police who resorted to mild Lathicharge and brought the situation under control.