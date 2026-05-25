Bhatkal estuary tragedy: Karnataka CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia, PM Modi Rs 2 lakh

KARWAR: Expressing shock over the Bhatkal estuary tragedy, the Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund.

Ten people drowned in the estuary at Padushirali in Bhatkal on Sunday.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Hearing the news that eight members of the family who had gone to collect black clams on Thattehaklu beach near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district drowned in the water and lost their lives has left me deeply distressed.

I pray that the departed souls find eternal peace. This is an extremely tragic incident. On humanitarian grounds, the State Government will provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who perished in the disaster”.