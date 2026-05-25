Bhatkal estuary tragedy: Karnataka CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia, PM Modi Rs 2 lakh

KARWAR: Expressing shock over the Bhatkal estuary tragedy, the Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund.
Ten people drowned in the estuary at Padushirali in Bhatkal on Sunday.
Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Hearing the news that eight members of the family who had gone to collect black clams on Thattehaklu beach near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district drowned in the water and lost their lives has left me deeply distressed.
I pray that the departed souls find eternal peace. This is an extremely tragic incident. On humanitarian grounds, the State Government will provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who perished in the disaster”.
“Deeply pained to hear about a mishap in Karwar district, Karnataka. My condolence to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover fast,” PM Modi posted on social media, announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured persons.
President Droupadi Murmu, too, condoled the death saying, “The news of the tragic loss of lives in an accident in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka is distressing. I extend my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” she posted on X.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, extending condolence to the families of the deceased said, “The district Incharge Minister Mankal Vaidya has provided information regarding the tragedy and I have instructed him to go to the spot. Necessary rescue operations and appropriate measures have already been taken. I pray that the departed souls find peace and their families find the strength to bear this sorrow."