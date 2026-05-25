BJP chief Nitin Nabin accuses Cong govt of three-year 'misrule' in Karnataka

BENGALURU: BJP national president Nitin Nabin continued his high-profile visit to Karnataka on Sunday, combining organisational meetings with a blistering attack on the Congress government. He accused the government of betraying public trust, rampant corruption and turning the state into a “Delhi ATM” for the party high command.

Nabin said Congress has let down Karnataka’s people over the past three years through internal fights, policy paralysis and governance failure. “This government has no connection with people’s interests,” he charged.

He slammed rising prices, deteriorating law and order, youth despair, and a surge in women’s missing cases, while mocking the much-hyped “guarantee” schemes as mere propaganda that offer no real relief to citizens. Nabin warned Karnataka BJP workers against complacency.

Drawing a parallels with Tamil Nadu, he said Congress’ failures alone will not bring victory. He directed leaders to prepare a constituency-wise “chargesheet” of Congress failures, maintain close contact with booth-level workers and the public, and fight on people-centric issues.

Nabin’s day began around 9 am with him visiting senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa for breakfast at his Dhavalagiri residence in Dollars Colony. State BJP president BY Vijayendra accompanied him for the rest of the engagements.