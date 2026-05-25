Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to seek Congress top brass nod for cabinet rejig during Delhi visit

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to travel to New Delhi on May 26 for high-level deliberations with the Congress high command— Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal— a visit that is being viewed as significant for the state’s political future. Sources indicate that the CM will primarily seek the party leadership’s nod for a much-anticipated reshuffle of his cabinet and this will the first big reshuffle.
The proposed rejig is expected to address long-pending demands for better representation and performance-based changes within the government. Apart from the ministerial reshuffle, names of three candidates for Rajya Sabha elections and nominations for the Legislative Council are also likely to be discussed.
After the MLC election, the Congress will be the biggest party in the Upper House and the next chairman is expected to be from the party.
These appointments are seen as critical for strengthening the party’s presence in the Council and rewarding loyalists ahead of key electoral battles.
While there has been speculation in some quarters that the broader question of leadership in Karnataka Congress could come up during the visit, a senior party leader dismissed such talk as “wishful thinking”. The leadership issue, according to the leader, is not on the agenda and remains settled in favour of the current arrangement.
The Delhi trip is also expected to cover the Congress’ strategy for the upcoming GBA and other local and assembly-level elections. With the party aiming to consolidate its position in urban and rural pockets of Karnataka, fine-tuning campaign strategies and candidate selection processes will be key focus areas. Political observers note that the outcome of this visit could have a bearing on the stability and direction of the Congress government in Karnataka, especially as the party looks to maintain momentum after its victory in the 2023 Assembly elections.
The Chief Minister’s Office has not issued an official statement on the itinerary or the specific agenda, but party insiders confirm that Siddaramaiah will hold meetings with top Congress leadership, and other central observers.