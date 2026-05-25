Six cops suspended after gelatin sticks found during PM Modi’s route in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Following the discovery of gelatin sticks during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Bengaluru, six police personnel, including a police sub-inspector from Bengaluru South district, were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.

On May 10, hours before Modi’s arrival at the Art of Living Foundation centre, a box containing two gelatin sticks and a circuit-like setup was found near the NICE Road Junction on Kanakapura Road, which was along the PM’s convoy route. A police constable deployed for security bandobast noticed the box.

The Kaggalipura police station registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act and is conducting the investigation.

The suspension order was issued by Bengaluru South District SP Srinivas Gowda following an internal inquiry into lapses in the security arrangements during the PM’s visit.

A police sub-inspector attached to the Sathanur police station, an assistant sub-inspector with the Kaggalipura police station, and four other personnel who were part of the security deployment have been placed under suspension pending inquiry.