Uncertainty grows over Vijayendra's future as Karnataka BJP chief ahead of 2028 polls

BENGALURU: Newly appointed BJP national president Nitin Nabin arrived in Karnataka on Sunday — his first visit to the state after assuming office — carrying the weight of decisions that could decide the party’s fate in the 2028 Assembly election. At the centre of these decisions is party state president BY Vijayendra — son of party strongman BS Yediyurappa — whose term ends in November.
“Vijayendra is not just a leader, he is the symbol of a powerful community’s aspirations. The Lingayats, who have stood as the backbone of BJP in Karnataka, see their honour and future tied to his continuation as party president,” said a source. The participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Yediyurappa’s felicitation is being interpreted as Modi-Shah leadership’s affection towards the Yediyurappa family.
“If they wanted to sideline the family, would they show such warmth? This breakfast feels like a quiet assurance that the party remembers and honours those who built it,” said a senior party leader. The BJP core committee meeting at the party office had Nabin flanked by Yediyurappa and Vijayendra on either side.
Yet, critics within the party accuse Vijayendra of factionalism, “adjustment politics” by maintaining friendly ties with Congress leaders and failing to mount a fierce challenge against the government. These whispers of disappointment have reached Delhi, testing the high command’s balancing act between community sentiments.
For countless Yediyurappa loyalists in the party, easing his son out so soon stirs deep unease and a sense of betrayal. “BSY has given his entire life to this party. He has built it with his blood, sweat, and tears. How can we forget that legacy,” asked a party worker.
Union minister Pralhad Joshi or party general secretary BL Santhosh are seen as unlikely choices to replace Vijayendra because of community dynamics. Other Lingayat faces — V Somanna, Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai or Arvind Bellad -- are being weighed, but none carry the same emotional and electoral connect as the Yediyurappa name.
Santhosh, long viewed as a powerful organisational counterbalance to Yediyurappa, has reportedly been asked to step back from active manoeuvring in the state. The breakfast meeting between Nabin and Yediyurappa may hold the first clues. But the final decision may only be known in November. The leadership is also expected to take into consideration the next CM face in Karnataka for the 2028 polls as their alliance partner JDS has a readymade CM face in HD Kumaraswamy.