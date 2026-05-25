Uncertainty grows over Vijayendra's future as Karnataka BJP chief ahead of 2028 polls

BENGALURU: Newly appointed BJP national president Nitin Nabin arrived in Karnataka on Sunday — his first visit to the state after assuming office — carrying the weight of decisions that could decide the party’s fate in the 2028 Assembly election. At the centre of these decisions is party state president BY Vijayendra — son of party strongman BS Yediyurappa — whose term ends in November.

“Vijayendra is not just a leader, he is the symbol of a powerful community’s aspirations. The Lingayats, who have stood as the backbone of BJP in Karnataka, see their honour and future tied to his continuation as party president,” said a source. The participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Yediyurappa’s felicitation is being interpreted as Modi-Shah leadership’s affection towards the Yediyurappa family.

“If they wanted to sideline the family, would they show such warmth? This breakfast feels like a quiet assurance that the party remembers and honours those who built it,” said a senior party leader. The BJP core committee meeting at the party office had Nabin flanked by Yediyurappa and Vijayendra on either side.