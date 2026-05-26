Congress dismisses Karnataka leadership change buzz after high-level Delhi meeting

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday dismissed speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, asserting that discussions between the party’s central leadership and state leaders were focused solely on the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.

The issue gained attention amid the continuing leadership tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, both of whom were summoned to Delhi along with supporting MLAs, triggering speculation over a possible power sharing arrangement in the state.

Though Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had convened a meeting to decide party candidates for the two elections, the point of interest remained the protracted leadership tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, who were summoned to Delhi, and whether there would be any resolution.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had arrived in the national capital accompanied by the MLAs supporting them.

At the core of the leadership tangle in the southern state is Shivakumar's demand that he be elevated to the chief minister's post in accordance with a "promise" which his supporters claim was made to him during state assembly elections in 2023.

The Congress's central leadership held deliberations for several hours with its Karnataka state leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who is also the state party chief, at the Indira Bhawan headquarters.

The party leaders, however, insisted that the issue of any leadership change was not discussed at the meeting attended by Congress president Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, among others.