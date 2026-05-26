SC rejects plea challenging Karnataka government's decision granting cabinet status to MLAs, MLCs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea challenging the Karnataka government's order granting cabinet rank to 42 legislators --including MLAs and MLCs-- appointed as heads of various boards and corporations.

Rejecting the plea, the apex court bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the petitioner to file a review petition before the High Court.

"We dispose of this petition with the liberty to the petitioner to file a review petition before the high court," the bench said.

Senior advocate K Parameshwar, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that this matter didn't receive the seriousness with which it should have been considered by the high court.

He said the department has no money of its own as it comes from the consolidated fund of India.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Suri Payala, who works with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, challenging the March 4 order of the Karnataka High Court which dismissed his plea.

"We also find merit in the contention that the present petition is not entirely in public interest, but is also occasioned by the petitioner's aspirations for certain posts. It is settled that the petitioner, who seeks to file a public interest litigation, is bound to disclose his possible interest in the litigation. In this case, the petitioner has failed to make the full disclosure as required," the high court had said.