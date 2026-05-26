Siddaramaiah may step down this week amid Karnataka power tussle: sources

Speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka intensified once again after marathon meetings between the Congress leadership, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar in Delhi on Tuesday, even as the party dismissed the reports as “mere rumours”.

Sources said the Congress leadership has asked Siddaramaiah to step down to resolve the prolonged tussle between him and his deputy.

The two leaders were summoned to Delhi on Monday, where Rahul Gandhi is said to have told the chief minister that the party wanted a smooth transition.

However, Siddaramaiah reportedly sought time to respond and has also rejected the leadership’s suggestion that he contest a Rajya Sabha seat.

Even if Siddaramaiah agrees to step aside, people aware of the discussions said uncertainty persists over what would follow such a move. A leader said the chief minister may not endorse Shivakumar, leaving the succession issue unresolved.

The day saw a series of meetings spanning nearly six hours among Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal and AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who were consulted separately at the party headquarters.

Following the discussions, Rahul Gandhi and Venugopal are said to have briefed senior leader Sonia Gandhi on the meetings.

Some leaders said it is unusual for Rahul Gandhi to hold such long one-on-one meetings.

However, sources said the Congress leadership wants to proceed cautiously to avoid factional unrest, as Siddaramaiah continues to command strong support among MLAs, particularly from backward classes, Dalits and minorities, who view him as the party’s most influential mass leader. A

t the core of the leadership issue is Shivakumar’s demand that he be elevated to the chief minister’s post in accordance with a ‘promise’ that his supporters claim was made to him during the 2023 state Assembly elections.