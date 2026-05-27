No Ebola in Karnataka, Ugandan woman tests negative: Govt

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old woman from Uganda, suspected of showing symptoms of the Ebola virus, has tested negative, Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the woman-who had arrived from an Ebola-affected region-was moved from a hotel to the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital here on Tuesday after she developed mild symptoms such as body aches.

Her blood samples were collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.

The woman was placed in isolation at the hospital for observation and is otherwise in good health, sources said.

"The suspected Ebola case reported in the state has tested negative following laboratory examination.Health authorities have confirmed that the individual is not infected with the Ebola virus," the state health minister said in a post on X.

"All required medical protocols and precautionary measures were strictly followed in accordance with established public health guidelines," he added.

Rao said the Karnataka Health Department continues to closely monitor the situation and remains fully prepared to take all necessary measures in the interest of public health and safety.

"Citizens are advised not to panic, to follow prescribed health guidelines, and to rely only on official information and advisories issued by the government and health department," he added.