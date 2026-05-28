How Siddaramaiah is being treated by Congress, Rahul Gandhi is not right: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

MANGALURU: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Thursday criticised the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi over Siddaramaiah's resignation as the chief minister of Karnataka and said that how a prominent leader is being treated is not right.

Responding to a media query during his visit to Mangaluru for an event, Joshi said, "Out of the four states where Congress is in power, three states have chief ministers belonging to the upper caste. Congress leaders wake up in the morning every day and chant the 'OBC Mantra,' and now we are observing how the only remaining OBC chief minister Siddaramaiah, is being treated. In the past Rajiv Gandhi had similarly treated Veerendra Patil, and now his son Rahul Gandhi is treating Siddaramaiah in the same manner. Hope this instability in the Congress ends soon," he said.

Joshi further said that when Congress is in power, anarchy is guaranteed.

"In the last three years of Congress governance, we have been witnessing instability, lawlessness, and a confused state of affairs. It is their internal politics. Even if D K Shivakumar becomes the next CM, it is fine. I cannot predict what will happen after Siddaramaiah's resignation. Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah are mass leaders. It is not right how Rahul Gandhi is treating a prominent leader like Siddaramaiah.