Phalanx of deputy chief ministers likely in Karnataka; may include Priyank Kharge, MB Patil

BENGALURU: As Karnataka prepares for a possible change of guard, there is talk about creating 3-4 deputy chief ministerial posts. The names of RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Industries Minister MB Patil, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra were doing the rounds.

The Congress high command’s plan is to give representation to different communities ahead of the 2028 assembly polls, according to sources.

Priyank’s elevation seems certain as his father and AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, also LoP in the RS, is said to be keen on the appointment. While MB Patil has been considered under the Veerashaiva Lingayat quota, Zameer could get the DCM post as a reward for his reported contribution to the Kerala assembly polls.

Zameer buried the hatchet with Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad on Wednesday, and discussed Muslim leaders staking claim for adequate representation in the new cabinet. According to a source, AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal had dialled Priyank, Patil and Zameer, and informed them about the high command’s decision much before leadership change talks were held in Delhi.

Yathindra’s name was being considered to placate Siddararamaiah, who has reportedly been asked to step down as CM by LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Besides, the names of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and Narasimharaja (Mysuru) MLA Tanvir Sait have also come to the fore.