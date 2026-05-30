Mahasabha seeks Karnataka DCM post, greater representation

BENGALURU: Even as Vokkaliga strongman DK Shivakumar is all set to ascend the chief minister’s chair in Karnataka, the All-India Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha demanded enhanced political representation for the influential community, including a deputy CM post.

The Mahasabha asserted that the Lingayats, a numerically strong and socially dominant community in the state, deserve a larger share in the power structure. The community currently holds eight ministerial berths in the Congress cabinet.

Shivakumar’s respect for Veerashaiva-Lingayat traditions has not gone unnoticed. It is recalled that he took oath in the name of Ajjayya, a revered Veerashaiva-Lingayat saint.

Many in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee also remember how B forms for candidates were ritually touched to the saint’s sacred presence before distribution.

“In the current cultural milieu of Karnataka, every CM irrespective of the social group or community he comes from identifies with the Sharana tradition of Kayaka and Dasoha and CM-designate DK Shivakumar is no different... DKS has identified himself as a disciple of Ajjayya who comes from the lineage of Kaadu Siddeshwara, who is a revered saint of the Vachana and Sharana tradition,” political analyst BS Murthy said.

Karnataka’s recent political history is replete with examples of non-Lingayat leaders, turning to Basavanna and Lingayat traditions. Former PM HD Deve Gowda, before assuming the CM’s post and later the country’s top job, had taken Linga Deeksha in 1991 at the Moorusavira Mutt and gave up eating non-vegetarian food thereafter.