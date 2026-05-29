Karnataka Congress legislature party to meet Saturday; DK Shivakumar likely to be elected leader

BENGALURU: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will meet to elect its new leader, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar widely expected to be chosen following the Congress high command's decision to name him as Siddaramaiah's successor.

The meeting will be chaired by outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the conference hall in Vidhana Soudha on Saturday at 4pm. The CLP secretary issued a circular in this regard on Friday.

Following the high command's instructions, Siddaramaiah had already declared Shivakumar as his successor, making his election as CLP leader largely a formality.

AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress floor leader in the Karnataka Legislative Council and minister NS Boseraju will also take part in the meeting.

The 136 Congress MLAs are expected to elect the CLP leader in line with the high command's directions.

After securing letters of support from the MLAs, the new CLP leader will meet the Governor to seek permission to form the new government and finalise a date for the swearing-in of the Council of Ministers.

According to sources, the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on Monday on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha.