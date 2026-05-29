'Shaped political, social fabric of our state': DKS expresses gratitude to Siddaramaiah after resignation

Expressing "gratitude and deep respect" for Siddaramaiah, who resigned as Chief Minister of Karnataka, his probable successor DK Shivakumar on Friday said that he looks forward to carrying the journey forward together, and quoted a saying, "If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together."

Stating that it has been a privilege to serve alongside him, Shivakumar, who served as Deputy CM under Siddaramaiah, said his guidance would continue to inspire and strengthen everyone in the days ahead.

In a post on 'X', Shivakumar, who is widely expected to be elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the next couple of days said, "As the saying goes - If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together - I look forward to carrying this journey forward together for the people of Karnataka."

Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister was accepted and the Council of Ministers headed by him was dissolved by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday.

Both Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar are in Delhi to meet the Congress high command and discuss the transition of power, and formation of the new Cabinet.